Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Transport Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Transport Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Of Rs 9 per share

Transport Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 4 February 2026, inter alia, have recommended the First Interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity Share (i.e. 450%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods tumbles after Q3 PAT declines 18% YoY amid commodity inflation headwinds

Parag Milk Foods tumbles after Q3 PAT declines 18% YoY amid commodity inflation headwinds

Force Motors gains as Q3 PAT soars 252% YoY to Rs 406 cr

Force Motors gains as Q3 PAT soars 252% YoY to Rs 406 cr

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Falls 5.02%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.17%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Falls 5.02%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.17%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 2.65%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 2.65%

Swan Defence secures defence export order from Oman

Swan Defence secures defence export order from Oman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewNifty IT Stocks TodayThe Washington Post LayoffsGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today