Board of Uno Minda approves amendment in JV agreements with Denso Ten, Japan

At meeting held on 07 August 2024

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved to amend the existing Joint Venture Agreements of Denso Ten Uno Minda India (TNMI) and Uno Minda D-Ten India (MTNI). With this amendment the parties to the Joint Venture Agreements have agreed that the Company shall also provide designing and development support to the JV Company, TNMI and MTNI, for its products.