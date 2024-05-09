Business Standard
Board of Vardhman Textiles approves capex of Rs 2,000 cr for capacity addition and green power generation

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 April 2024
The Board of Vardhman Textiles at its meeting held on 09 April 2024 has approved the enhancement and modernization of existing Spinning and Fabric Business capacity of the Company and also generation of Green Power with a total capital outlay of Rs. 2,000 crore (approx.).
The details for proposed capacity expansion are detailed below:
- Installation of 5,520 rotors and 17,000 spindles, totaling to about 50,000 equivalent spindles
- Installation of new capacity of Technical Textiles producing 15 lakh meters of fabric per month
- Modernization Schemes for yarn/fabric Operations
- Green Power generation through Solar/ Wind/ Hybrid Project (directly/ SPV mode)
- Upgradation of existing IT system.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

