Bondada Engineering gains after bagging Rs 470 crore solar project orders from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering rose 1.05% to Rs 325.75 after the company announced that it had secured multiple orders worth Rs 469.52 crore from Adani Green Energy and Adani Green Energy Six.

The orders pertain to the supply of goods and onsite services for the Balance of System (BOS) package for a 250 MW solar power project at Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat, one of Indias largest renewable energy hubs. With these orders, the companys cumulative executed capacity for the Adani Group has reached 975 MW.

The company said the new contracts further strengthen its growing order book in the renewable energy infrastructure segment and reaffirm its execution capabilities in delivering large-scale solar infrastructure projects for marquee clients.

The execution timeline for the project is eight months from the date of receipt of the order.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entities, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

Bondada Engineerings consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.

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