Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 12.10% to Rs 45.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.91.2076.6569.7372.1762.5452.0460.6350.1045.4140.51

