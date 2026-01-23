Cyient consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 1848.50 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 24.94% to Rs 91.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 1848.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1926.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

