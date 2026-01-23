Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 317.56 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 56.31% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 317.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 241.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.56241.76 31 OPM %7.428.06 -PBDT39.2024.09 63 PBT35.2721.46 64 NP24.2615.52 56

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

