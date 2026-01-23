Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 317.56 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 56.31% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 317.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 241.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.317.56241.767.428.0639.2024.0935.2721.4624.2615.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News