Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Borosil allots 47.16 lakh equity shares to QIBs

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Borosil has allotted 47,16,981 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 318 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 317 per equity share) which takes into account discount of 4.14% to the floor price of Rs 331.75 per equity share aggregating to Rs 149.99 crore.
Pursuant to the allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 11,92,99,076 consisting of 11,92,99,076 equity shares of Re 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon