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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure emerges L-1 for Rs 78-cr West Bengal project

Brahmaputra Infrastructure emerges L-1 for Rs 78-cr West Bengal project

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Brahmaputra Infrastructure said it has been declared the lowest bidder (L-1) for a civil construction project worth Rs 78.09 crore in West Bengal.

The tender has been invited by the Chief Engineer, Pumped Storage Project Department (PSPD), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL), for construction of a project road, ancillary structures, Main Access Tunnel (MAT) and Power House Adit for the 4x250 MW Turga Pumped Storage Project at Baghmundi in Purulia district.

The company is the sole bidder and will execute the project over 18 months from the date of receipt of the Letter of Intent or Letter of Award. The formal Letter of Intent/Letter of Award from the authority is awaited.

 

The project marks the company's first engagement in the pumped storage hydro-power segment and with WBSEDCL. The underground excavation works will provide construction access to the project's underground power house cavern.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure operates in the EPC and real estate development sectors, undertaking projects across bridges, highways, flyovers, airports, tunnels, buildings, and mining infrastructure. Brahmaputra Infrastructure's net profit declined 33.42% to Rs 14.78 crore, while net sales fell 11.07% to Rs 91.69 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure fell 1.35% to Rs 168.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST