Brigade Enterprises appoints Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Brigade Enterprises said that its board has approved the appointment of Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 18th April, 2024.

Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar holds a Masters degree in Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant, ICWA and CS.

He has over 30 years of experience in handling finance and strategy for large groups across various industry segments that include financial services, research, development & manufacturing, real estate and pharmaceuticals.

He brings with him an extensive background in Strategic planning, mergers & acquisitions, international operations, treasury, corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, information technology, corporate governance, and corporate affairs.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company reported 31% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.8 crore on a 41% increase in revenue to Rs 1,208.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.83% to ends at Rs 983.30 on Monday, 15 April 2024.

The said appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the audit committee of the company.