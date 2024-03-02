Sensex (    %)
                        
Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd and Fineotex Chemical Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2024.
Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 4.19% to Rs 730.85 at 02-Mar-2024 EOD IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Man Infraconstruction Ltd lost 3.28% to Rs 209.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71398 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 3.04% to Rs 418.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77900 shares in the past one month.
MAS Financial Services Ltd pared 2.86% to Rs 322.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22342 shares in the past one month.
Fineotex Chemical Ltd shed 2.80% to Rs 414.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

