Stock Alert: Bikaji Foods Intl, IRFC, Deep Inds, CEAT

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 3 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Bikaji Foods International has subscribe additional 25,000 common stocks of $10 each, amounting to $ 2,50,000 in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp (Bikaji USA).

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has signed a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsun Banking corporation, GIFT city Branch at Gift city in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for raising external commercial borrowing loan of JPY equivalent $300 million.

CEATs board will meet on 5 December 2025 to explore a proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

 

Gujarat State Petronet appointed Lokesh Agarwal as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 2 December 2025.

Deep Industries has acquired 350,000 equity shares (comprising 70%) of Deep Natural Resources (DNRL) and pursuant to this acquisition of equity shares DNRL has become a subsidiary of the company

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

