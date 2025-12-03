Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power bags Rs 14-cr order for coil products

Quality Power bags Rs 14-cr order for coil products

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipment announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13.90 crore for the supply of coil products.

The project is slated to be executed within 12 months.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 108.7% to Rs 24.33 crore on a 118.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 205.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipment rose 0.65% to Rs 723.65 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

