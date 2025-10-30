Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 105.3 crore, up 11.86%, compared with Rs 94.13 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 11.88% to Rs 844.31 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 754.5 crore in Q2 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 22.13 crore (down 3.36%), expenses on project was at Rs 560.93 crore (up 14.85% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 54.83 crore (up 3% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Revenue from telecom services increased 8.70% to Rs 367.53 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 338.09 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 583.83 crore, up 15.51% YoY.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of the paid-up share capital, i.e., Rs 1/- per share.

Further, the board has approved Tuesday, 4 November 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the said interim dividend for the financial year 202526. The payment/dispatch of the dividend warrants will be made on or before 25 November 2025.

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.35% to Rs 374.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

