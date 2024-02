Bright Outdoor Media standalone net profit rises 131.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 27.97% to Rs 30.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Bright Outdoor Media rose 131.92% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 27.97% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.30.7023.9926.8117.138.143.558.103.486.032.60