Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 1455.49 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 32.19% to Rs 210.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 159.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 1455.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1182.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1455.491182.43 23 OPM %26.1025.40 -PBDT379.88300.28 27 PBT300.15224.03 34 NP210.87159.52 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content