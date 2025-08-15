Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 11.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 37.60 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics rose 11.40% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.6038.06 -1 OPM %10.058.57 -PBDT3.172.83 12 PBT1.621.58 3 NP1.271.14 11
