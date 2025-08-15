Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 81.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 29.10 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 81.18% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 29.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.1031.53 -8 OPM %11.9618.97 -PBDT3.685.19 -29 PBT0.210.94 -78 NP0.160.85 -81
