Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.890.81 10 3.203.05 5 OPM %83.1558.02 -80.9478.03 - PBDT0.270.01 2600 0.880.66 33 PBT0.240.01 2300 0.760.66 15 NP0.180.01 1700 0.550.50 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content