Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Uno Minda has allotted 1,99,260 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under Uno Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs. 115,35,41,166 to Rs. 115,39,39,686.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

