Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Uno Minda has allotted 1,99,260 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under Uno Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019.
The paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs. 115,35,41,166 to Rs. 115,39,39,686.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content