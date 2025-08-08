Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 4.90% to Rs 816.35 after securing an order worth about Rs 34.75 crore from Abu Dhabi Transmission Company, a leading utility in the UAE.

The order includes the supply of both dry-type and oil-filled shunt reactors, engineered using the company's proprietary Dry-Q technology. The equipment will be manufactured and delivered over the next year from Quality Power's global manufacturing hub in Sangli, India.

This order strengthens Quality Power's reputation as a trusted partner in the UAE, a region where the company has successfully delivered coil products up to 230kV, including for the prestigious UAE HVDC interconnection project.

 

The company announced its Q1 June 2025 results on Thursday, 7 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, its net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially.

Total revenue were Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

PBT came in at Rs 44.3 crore, up 8.8% year-on-year and 24.4% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA was Rs 31 crore, up 31.6% over the year-ago quarter and 90.4% sequentially. EBITDA margin stood at 17.5% in Q1 FY26, compared with 38.4% in Q1 FY25 and 15% in Q4 FY25.

Also Read

India-Russian oil

US links India tariff hike to 'national security' over Russian oil imports

trading

Kalyan Jewellers shares crack 9% despite positive Q1 results; Here's why

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at 3-month low; Metal, Realty top losers; Airtel, Adani Ports drag

Share Market

KIMS shares plunge 7% in 2 days on Q1 show; Here's what analysts suggest

Tesla

Tesla locks ₹17 lakh-a-month deal for Aerocity store, plans Gurugram launch

As of June 2025, the companys order backlog exceeded Rs 775 crore, contributed by Quality Power Equipments, Endoks, and Mehru.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

NLC India Q1 PAT zooms 43% YoY to Rs 798 cr; approves Rs 5,228 crore asset transfer to renewable arm

NLC India Q1 PAT zooms 43% YoY to Rs 798 cr; approves Rs 5,228 crore asset transfer to renewable arm

National Securities Depository Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

National Securities Depository Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon