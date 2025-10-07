Bank of India gains as global business spurts 12% YoY in Q2 FY26

Bank of India rose 1.11% to Rs 127.15 after the bank's global business surged 11.80% YoY to Rs 15,61,888 crore Q2 FY26, up from Rs 13,97,100 crore in the same quarter last year.
Global deposits stood at Rs 8,53,301 crore, reflecting a 10.08% YoY increase, while global gross advances rose 13.94% to Rs 7,08,587 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 6,21,919 crore in Q2 FY25.
On the domestic front, total deposits rose 8.53% to Rs 7,30,097 crore, while retail term deposits showed strong momentum, rising 14.15% to Rs 3,45,026 crore in Q2 FY26.
Domestic gross advances also saw robust growth of 14.62%, reaching Rs 5,96,794 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 5,20,653 crore in the same quarter last year.
Bank of India is an India-based bank. The bank's segments include treasury operations, wholesale banking and retail banking. the treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations.
The companys standalone net profit climbed 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% increase in total income to Rs 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content