Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies is flat on debut

Fabtech Technologies is flat on debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Shares of Fabtech Technologies were currently trading at Rs 182.50 at 10:08 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.45% compared with the issue price of Rs 191.

The scrip was listed at 191, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 181.45. On the BSE, over 0.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received was subscribed 2.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share.

 

The issue comprised only of fresh issue of equity shares up to 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and the balance is for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 450 pts, Nifty tops 25,200; auto gains

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on Surendra Koli's plea in Nithari murder case

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Foldable form, refined sound, unmatched ANC

Medanta Hospital

Medanta, Max: Analysts pick best hospital stocks to buy post CGHS revision

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.

The order book as of the end of July 31, 2025, stood strong at Rs 904.4187 crore, up from Rs 476.2345 crore as of the end of March 2025. The order book at the end of March 2025 was diversified, with 17.99% of the orders from GCC countries, 38.87% from MENA, 26.85% from ECO Zone, and 16.21% from SEA.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.45 crore and sales of Rs 326.67 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; European mrkt decline

Sensex spurts 362 pts; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day in a row

Sensex spurts 362 pts; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day in a row

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares surge for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; auto shares surge for 2nd day

Nifty soars above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally

Nifty soars above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally

India is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy, says World Bank; Raises GDP forecast for FY26 to 6.5%

India is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy, says World Bank; Raises GDP forecast for FY26 to 6.5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon