Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2025.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2025.

ITI Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 369.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67546 shares in the past one month.

 

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd surged 7.97% to Rs 822.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33887 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd spiked 6.51% to Rs 216. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92679 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

India's UPI expansion continues: Qatar latest to adopt, check full list

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,100; realty, PSBs drag; IT shines

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Anant Raj shares slip 5% on launching QIP; check floor price, issue details

real estate, realty firms

Ajmera Realty shares jump 8% on releasing quarterly sales figures; details

Sennheiser HDB 630

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details

Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 6.45% to Rs 12.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd advanced 6.26% to Rs 374.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Munish Forge takes off with modest lift on market debut

NSE SME Munish Forge takes off with modest lift on market debut

NSE SME Sheel Biotech lists at discount

NSE SME Sheel Biotech lists at discount

Nifty fails to hold 25,100 level; realty shares tumble

Nifty fails to hold 25,100 level; realty shares tumble

Ajmera Realty surges after quarterly sales rises nearly 3x to Rs 720 crore in Q2

Ajmera Realty surges after quarterly sales rises nearly 3x to Rs 720 crore in Q2

CONCOR inks agreement with UltraTech Cement for bulk cement transport

CONCOR inks agreement with UltraTech Cement for bulk cement transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon