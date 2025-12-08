Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

Afcom Holdings partners with Nauru Air Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

For its expansion into Trans Continental Pacific cargo corridors

Afcom Holdings (AFCOM) has executed a major strategic milestone by entering into business relationship with Nauru Air Corporation, the national airline entity of the Republic of Nauru.

This partnership marks a significant step for AFCOM as it provides opportunity to expand its Horizon beyond the Leasing of the equipment, into areas such as Code sharing arrangement, cross utilization of the assets, apart from the access into Trans Continental Australia and Pacific region countries which open the gateways for bilateral cargo movement. This strategic decision is anticipated to support expanding regional trade corridors and enable faster, more reliable access to global markets for businesses across Trans Pacific region.

 

Commenting on the developments, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings , said, "Entering into business with the Nauru Air Corporation marks a transformative moment in AFCOM's strategic roadmap. This partnership extends our presence into the Australia and Pacific regions, supporting our vision of building a highly connected Asian-Pacific cargo network. For AFCOM, this collaboration brings significant advantagesnew trade lanes, deeper integration with Pacific economies, strengthened access to the Australian market, and enhanced route diversification. Nauru's geographic position provides an important strategic gateway for us to expand cargo services across Oceania, enabling faster transit, wider connectivity, and improved operational flexibility. We value this partnership and look forward to delivering greater service efficiency, enhanced Trans Continental cargo movement, and long-term value for our customers across continents."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Matrimony.com jumps on board to consider share buyback

Matrimony.com jumps on board to consider share buyback

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon