Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Sihora Industries IPO ends with subscription of 1.26 times

BSE SME Sihora Industries IPO ends with subscription of 1.26 times

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 20.24 lakh shares as against 16 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sihora Industries received bids for 20,24,000 shares as against 16,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.26 times.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 9,84,000 shares, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) placed bids for 10,40,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it closed on 14 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 66 per share. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.97% from 100% pre-issue.

 

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial Institutions, to meet additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, October 15, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts; Nifty above 25,300; Nifty Realty up 3%; ICICI Lombard up 8%

India china, India, China

China moves WTO over India's EV, battery subsidies, cites 'unfair edge'

hospitals, take two, Drug

Govt to bring law for strict quality checks, monitoring of drugs, cosmetics

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Pankaj Dheer, Pankaj

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer

Sihora Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of narrow woven fabrics and industrial textiles such as laces, tapes, elastics, zippers and ribbons. Its manufacturing unit operates on promoter-owned infrastructure and is equipped with modern machinery, with further automation planned through the Issue proceeds. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 67 employees including 2 executive directors on roll of the company.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5.80 crore and net profit of Rs 0.45 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRFC Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 1,777 cr

IRFC Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 1,777 cr

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ksolves India gains after Q2 PAT surges 31% QoQ to Rs 8 cr

Ksolves India gains after Q2 PAT surges 31% QoQ to Rs 8 cr

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon