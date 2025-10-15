Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 42.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 October 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 42.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.01% to Rs.900.75. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 54.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.16% to Rs.2,006.10. Volumes stood at 5.69 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 87.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.10% to Rs.585.50. Volumes stood at 20.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 29.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.86% to Rs.5,704.10. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra registered volume of 772.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 114.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.31% to Rs.58.59. Volumes stood at 247.65 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

