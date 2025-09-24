Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet announces package of Rs 69725 crore for shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs

Cabinet announces package of Rs 69725 crore for shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Recognizing the strategic and economic importance of the maritime sector, the Union Cabinet, today approved a comprehensive package of Rs.69,725 crore to revitalize India's shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem. The package introduces a four-pillar approach designed to strengthen domestic capacity, improve long-term financing, promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, enhance technical capabilities and skilling, and implement legal, taxation, and policy reforms to create a robust maritime infrastructure.

Under this package, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) will be extended until 31 March 2036 with a total corpus of Rs 24,736 crore. The scheme aims to incentivize ship building in India and includes a Shipbreaking Credit Note with an allocation of Rs 4,001 crore. A National Shipbuilding Mission will also be established to oversee the implementation of all initiatives.

 

In addition, the Maritime Development Fund (MDF) has been approved with a corpus of Rs.25,000 crore to provide long-term financing for the sector. This includes a Maritime Investment Fund of Rs.20,000 crore with 49% participation from the Government of India and an Interest Incentivization Fund of Rs.5,000 crore to reduce the effective cost of debt and improve project bankability. The overall package is expected to unlock 4.5 million Gross Tonnage of shipbuilding capacity, generate nearly 30 lakh jobs, and attract investments of approximately Rs.4.5 lakh crore into India's maritime sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bulls hit speed bump as FII outflows and H-1B jitters weigh

Bulls hit speed bump as FII outflows and H-1B jitters weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.49%

Japanese markets end slightly higher

Japanese markets end slightly higher

Asian shares mixed; China and Hong Kong outperform

Asian shares mixed; China and Hong Kong outperform

Indices slides for 4th day, Nifty settles below 25,100 level

Indices slides for 4th day, Nifty settles below 25,100 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon