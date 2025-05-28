Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves continuation of Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for FY 2025-26 with existing 1.5% Interest Subvention

Cabinet approves continuation of Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for FY 2025-26 with existing 1.5% Interest Subvention

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Union Cabinet chaired today approved the continuation of the Interest Subvention (IS) component under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) for the financial year 2025-26, and approved required fund arrangements. MISS is a Central Sector Scheme aimed at ensuring the availability of short-term credit to farmers at an affordable interest rate through Kisan Credit card (KCC). Under the Scheme, farmers received short-term loans of up to Rs.3 lakh through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) at a subsidized interest rate of 7%, with 1.5% interest subvention provided to eligible lending institutions. Additionally, farmers repaying loans promptly are eligible for an incentive of up to 3% as Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI) effectively reducing their interest rate on KCC loans to 4%. For loans taken exclusively for animal husbandry or fisheries, the interest benefit is applicable up to Rs.2 lakh. No changes have been proposed in the structure or other components of the scheme. There are more than 7.75 crores of KCC accounts in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Sensex ends 240 pts lower, Nifty below 24,800; VIX slides 2.79%

Sensex ends 240 pts lower, Nifty below 24,800; VIX slides 2.79%

Australian markets end slightly lower after inflation data

Australian markets end slightly lower after inflation data

Chinese benchmark ends marginally lower

Chinese benchmark ends marginally lower

Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon