Cabinet approves Rs 1500 crore scheme to boost recycling capacity for critical minerals

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to boost recycling capacity for extracting and producing critical minerals from secondary sources. The initiative, under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), aims to strengthen Indias domestic capacity and supply chain resilience. While new mines and foreign acquisitions are expected to take time, the government sees recycling as a near-term measure to secure critical mineral supply. The scheme will run for six years, from FY26 to FY31.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

