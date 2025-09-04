Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR holds onto weak trajectory above 88 per US dollar despite firm cues from NIFTY

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee slipped in early moves, holding onto a weak trajectory even as local stocks soared after the government announced significant GST rate cuts aimed at boosting festive season consumption and offsetting the impact of steep US tariffs. NIFTY50 jumped to one and half week high near 25000 mark following this. However, INR saw a tepid outing and currently quotes at 88.10, down 9 paise on the day. The US dollar index is holding above 98 mark, keeping INR under check. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 88.3, up marginally on the day after witnessing some support around 88.10 mark.

