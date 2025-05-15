IVP standalone net profit declines 19.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.01% to Rs 149.36 croreNet profit of IVP declined 19.20% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 149.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.90% to Rs 11.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 538.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales149.36142.23 5 538.99546.10 -1 OPM %5.206.21 -4.685.10 - PBDT6.617.81 -15 20.9922.17 -5 PBT5.156.41 -20 15.2616.63 -8 NP3.834.74 -19 11.3112.28 -8
