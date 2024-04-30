Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 26.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 926.83 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.84% to Rs 750.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.49% to Rs 3523.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2742.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 26.07% to Rs 209.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 926.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 763.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.