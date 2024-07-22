Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 489.65 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 19.44% to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 489.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.489.65410.6113.2514.0562.3653.5746.9939.4634.9029.22