Bridge Securities standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore
Net profit of Bridge Securities declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 OPM %30.0040.00 -PBDT0.030.04 -25 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

