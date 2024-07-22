High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.26% to Rs 17.30 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 51.60% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.26% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.3023.4615.2636.874.078.343.878.032.885.95