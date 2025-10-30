Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 15.81% to Rs 4850.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4187.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30181.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32071.9730181.85 6 OPM %58.6860.02 -PBDT6350.545512.51 15 PBT6350.545512.51 15 NP4850.034187.76 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content