Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 15.81% to Rs 4850.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4187.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.26% to Rs 32071.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30181.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32071.9730181.85 6 OPM %58.6860.02 -PBDT6350.545512.51 15 PBT6350.545512.51 15 NP4850.034187.76 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vodafone Idea slumps as Supreme Court limits AGR relief

Vodafone Idea slumps as Supreme Court limits AGR relief

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon