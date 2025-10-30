Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded with significant losses in the early afternoon trade amid profit booking. Investors monitored Q2 earnings reports from different companies, while keeping close watch on the development around US China trade deal and India-US trade deal, crude oil prices and IPO activity. The Nifty failed to hold the 25,650 mark.

FMCG shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 438.47 points or 0.52% to 84,556.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 134.05 points or 0.51% to 25,619.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.10%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,787 shares rose and 2,132 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 points, Nifty near 25,900; all sectors in red except PSBs

gold, jewellery

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Samsung Internet for PC

Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs: Check features

breast cancer, breast health

Why more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer today

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

CRPF inspector dies 20 days after getting injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.89. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,050.10, at a premium of 430.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,619.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.75% to 56,191.65. The index rose 0.90% in the past trading session.

United Breweries (down 3.28%), Varun Beverages (down 1.96%), Dabur India (down 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.06%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.76%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.75%), ITC (down 0.62%), Britannia Industries (down 0.56%), United Spirits (down 0.53%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.27%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PB Fintech rallied 5.37% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 164.59% to Rs 134.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 50.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 38.23% to Rs 1,613.55 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,167.23 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Sagility surged 10.57% after the company reported a robust set of financial results for the September 2025 quarter. The companys consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,658.5 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 25.2% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,325 crore in Q2 FY25 and a 7.8% sequential rise from Rs 1,538.9 crore in Q1 FY26. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 20% YoY, while organic growth came in at 16% YoY (11.1% in constant currency).

The companys adjusted profit after tax (PAT) surged 84% YoY and 50.7% sequentially to Rs 301 crore, with adjusted PAT margin expanding to 18.1% in Q2 FY26 from 13% in Q1 FY26 and 12.3% in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Yen weakens to 153 after Fed cut and BoJ decision

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Pound tests five-month low as dollar index shows overwhelming strength

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon