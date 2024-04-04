Sensex (    %)
                             
Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 905.5, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.65% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 57.82% jump in the Nifty Metal.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 905.5, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 9.83% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8691.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.92 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 908.3, up 0.22% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 66.65% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 57.82% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 17.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

