Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 1014.31 points or 1.64% at 62834.94 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 7.65%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 4.71%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.95%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.03%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.77%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 4.22%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 3.11%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.59%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 649.25 or 1.38% at 46233.48.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 119.53 points or 0.82% at 14541.3.

Also Read

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE: Markets down; Sensex drops 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,000 amid India-Pak tensions

Tanishq

Titan shines 5% on Q4 earnings surprise; should you buy, hold or sell?

Breaking news template

Air warning in Chandigarh over possible drone attack, sirens sounded

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Govt debunks claims of suicide attack on Army brigade in J-K's Rajouri

Volatility is the new normal for Indian equities

India VIX spikes 8%; rises to highest since April 8 as tensions mount

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.3 points or 0.76% at 24090.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 609.82 points or 0.76% at 79724.99.

On BSE,528 shares were trading in green, 2556 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Larsen &Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Kalyan Jewellers India

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Larsen &Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Kalyan Jewellers India

Market opens lower; Nifty slides below 24,100

Market opens lower; Nifty slides below 24,100

ZEEL registers PAT of Rs 188 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin expands to 13.1%

ZEEL registers PAT of Rs 188 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin expands to 13.1%

PTC India Ltd Slips 3.14%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.75%

PTC India Ltd Slips 3.14%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.75%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Surges 3.12%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Surges 3.12%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor UpdatesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon