ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 67.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 41.93 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications rose 67.02% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales41.9338.39 9 OPM %19.2712.74 -PBDT8.585.15 67 PBT8.535.10 67 NP6.383.82 67
