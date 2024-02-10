ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 67.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 41.93 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 67.02% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.41.9338.3919.2712.748.585.158.535.106.383.82