Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.17% to Rs 10.53 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.5313.19 -20 OPM %2.182.27 -PBDT0.340.26 31 PBT0.150.07 114 NP0.110.05 120
