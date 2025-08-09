Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 20.17% to Rs 10.53 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.5313.19 -20 OPM %2.182.27 -PBDT0.340.26 31 PBT0.150.07 114 NP0.110.05 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
