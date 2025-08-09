Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 177.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 49.53 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 177.83% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.5345.80 8 OPM %15.476.83 -PBDT7.663.46 121 PBT7.662.62 192 NP5.892.12 178
