Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 5.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 20.26 crore
Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 5.21% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.11% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 76.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.2621.23 -5 76.3585.50 -11 OPM %10.178.24 -10.064.67 - PBDT1.701.57 8 6.553.46 89 PBT1.431.32 8 5.502.48 122 NP0.910.96 -5 3.981.80 121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Captain Rajesh Unni Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award as Synergy Marine Group also Acclaimed as Ship Manager of the Year

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 107.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Captain Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Captain Somjeet Singh Gaur Inspires at International Disability Day - He Sets Course for Wheelchair Cricket Evolution

Fiem Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 28.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon