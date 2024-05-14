Business Standard
Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 28.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 732.40 crore
Net profit of Sanofi India declined 28.26% to Rs 136.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 732.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales732.40736.50 -1 OPM %29.8931.22 -PBDT225.10255.40 -12 PBT215.10245.70 -12 NP136.60190.40 -28
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

