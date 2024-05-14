Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 45.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.17% to Rs 31.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 197.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 10.43% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 45.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.45.4346.51197.83183.9119.1920.7918.7119.4211.4011.9346.3742.7910.5410.9442.6838.837.308.1531.2328.87