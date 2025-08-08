Captain Polyplast standalone net profit rises 51.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 69.74 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 51.46% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.7464.89 7 OPM %10.479.31 -PBDT5.954.27 39 PBT5.363.68 46 NP4.152.74 51
