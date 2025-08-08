Sangam Finserv standalone net profit rises 94.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.54% to Rs 7.35 croreNet profit of Sangam Finserv rose 94.52% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.54% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.354.55 62 OPM %84.4980.88 -PBDT5.512.95 87 PBT5.482.91 88 NP4.262.19 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content