Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 29.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.87% to Rs 19.69 croreNet profit of Sumuka Agro Industries declined 29.91% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.87% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.6912.88 53 OPM %4.939.32 -PBDT0.851.20 -29 PBT0.821.17 -30 NP0.821.17 -30
