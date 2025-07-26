Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Captain Polyplast wins order from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Captain Polyplast wins order from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Image

Jul 26 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

To supply solar pumps under PM-KUSUM scheme in Gujarat

Captain Polyplast has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company for its empanelment as a vendor under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Gujarat.

The empanelment authorizes the company to supply off-grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy-driven agricultural solutions segment. Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme focuses on deploying standalone solar pumps to reduce the dependence of farmers on grid power and diesel.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

